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Townhouses for sale in Kymenlaakso, Finland

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Kotka
7
Kouvola sub-region
9
Kouvola
9
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9 properties total found
Townhouse in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
$97,563
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
$74,334
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
$87,110
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
Townhouse in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
$80,722
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
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$62,719
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Welcome to visit this townhouse apartment in the little town of Kouvola, where a peaceful an…
$86,529
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
$92,801
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
$138,795
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
$196,288
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

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