Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Rovaniemi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Rovaniemi, Finland

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse in Saarenkyla, Finland
Townhouse
Saarenkyla, Finland
$272,178
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
$568,783
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rovaniemi, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go