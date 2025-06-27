Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. North Karelia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in North Karelia, Finland

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom house in Tyry, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tyry, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to visit this charming detached house in Eerola, Valkeakoski, Propsikuja 2. Complete…
$184,429
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$126,858
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$368,858
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Kello, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kello, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$267,746
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$287,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
This three-apartment townhouse complex in Suomutunturi is in need of a new owner. Kelohirsi …
$121,596
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$196,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tullisilta, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tullisilta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$49,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/5
From Meritullinkatu on the second floor, high-quality two-bedroom apartment with balcony. Th…
$641,889
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$149,631
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kaakamo, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kaakamo, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$35,076
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Garnison, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$106,714
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in North Karelia, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go