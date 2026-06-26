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Townhouses for sale in Kotka, Finland

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8 properties total found
Townhouse in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
$154,946
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Petajasuo, Finland
Townhouse
Petajasuo, Finland
$162,025
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
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$219,518
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Value OneValue One
Townhouse in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
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$126,600
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kaarniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kaarniemi, Finland
$113,128
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
This triangle home is an atmospheric and harmoniously beautiful walk-through apartment. The …
$179,405
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
$136,400
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Parikka, Finland
Townhouse
Parikka, Finland
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$78,980
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Kotka, Finland

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