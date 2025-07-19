Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Siuntio, Finland

3 bedroom apartment in Siuntio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Siuntio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
Rarely available new semi-detached house 4h, k, s, carport near the center of Siuntio. Siunt…
$399,326
3 bedroom apartment in Siuntio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Siuntio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Rarely available is a new 1-level 4h, k, s, carport near the center of Siuntio. Siuntio is a…
$347,985
2 bedroom apartment in Siuntio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Siuntio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
Rarely offered is a new 1-level triangle near the center of Siuntio. Siuntio is a quiet rura…
$299,959
