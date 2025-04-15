Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pielinen Karelia, Finland

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Koli, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Koli, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
$179,367
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Koli, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Koli, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
$197,531
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
