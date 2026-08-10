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Residential properties for sale in El Alamein, Egypt

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apartments
4
houses
5
9 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms in El Alamein, Egypt
Chalet 3 bedrooms
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Double-sided ground-floor chalet with sea view Private entrance on both sides Building…
$252,000
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in El Alamein, Egypt
Duplex 5 bedrooms
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms and a big garden in Marina North Coast Egypt.
$597,057
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5 bedroom house in El Alamein, Egypt
5 bedroom house
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in Marina 7  5 bedrooms  4 bathrooms  First sandy beach  Second r…
$630,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in El Alamein, Egypt
4 bedroom house
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa For Sale In Marina North Coast Egypt 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Island 4 Marina 5
$500,000
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Castle 8 bedrooms in El Alamein, Egypt
Castle 8 bedrooms
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Marina Gate 1 District 7 Villa 10 Al Jawhara directly on the sea and behind the lake and to …
$1,03M
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2 bedroom apartment in El Alamein, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/9
Chalet for sale in Porto Golf Marina  80 meters  6th floor  Building 50  Model B…
$130,000
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Apartment in El Alamein, Egypt
Apartment
El Alamein, Egypt
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in El Alamein, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a nice ground floor chalet with a garden in Marina 1 in the second district, a bea…
$102,700
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in El Alamein, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Studio for sale in Marina 5 65 square meters Ground floor 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom Price…
Price on request
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