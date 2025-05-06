Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Egypt

Hurghada
123
Red Sea
226
Al Hadaba
71
Al Ahia'
11
Show more
134 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/5
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
$74,073
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment in a new compound with a private beach Scandic Resort. …
$75,279

2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
A spacious, brand new 2-bedroom apartment is located in a residential building in the Arabia…
$61,827

Condo 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom and sea views in one of the best complexes of Hurghada.Cozy apartme…
$65,000

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic project in an idyl…
$38,641
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
About the Apartment This fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment offers a comfortable living ex…
$51,481
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/6
Buy your apartment in the heart of Hurghada right now. In our project, you can find any o…
$67,558
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$56,515
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
About the Studio Apartment at Storia Del Mare Resort: The studio apartment is located on th…
$52,172
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Live the Lifestyle You Deserve Discover modern coastal living in Hurghada’s sought-after …
$46,545
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
About the 2-Bedroom Apartment in the 3 Pyramids Project: This spacious 2-bedroom apartmen…
$53,031
Condo 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/5
Brand new spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Casablanca Beach.A spacious one-bedroom apartment …
$74,000

Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a panoramic view of the sea in a residential complex with its …
$270,000

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
Welcome to your dream home by the sea Balkan Beach Resort is a new development in Al-Ahya…
$25,291
3 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Introduction CALA Residences is a premium real estate development in Hurghada, offering a…
$189,669
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views in a compound with a private beach.Spacious…
$125,077

1 room studio apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Introduction CALA Residences is a premium real estate development in Hurghada, offering a…
$81,675
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
$39,220

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio with sea and pool views in a residential complex with beach Selena Bay. A brand new…
$61,082

1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
About the 1-Bedroom Apartment at Bella Bay Resort: This ready-to-move-in apartment is loc…
$154,886
1 room studio apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
About the Studio Apartment in La Vista Magawish This ready-to-move-in yet unfurnished stu…
$31,543
Condo 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/5
New 2 bedroom apartment in the Casablanca Beach complex.A cozy two-bedroom apartment is loca…
$72,000

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
Beachfront Apartments in Hurghada – Panoramic Sea Views & Direct Beach Access Live the Li…
$54,264
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Welcome to Holidays Park Resort, where luxury meets convenience in the heart of Hurghada. Th…
$75,093
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hurghada, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/7
Studio apartment with sea view for sale Residential complex. New construction. Install…
$71,211
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located on the first floor of the exclusive Aldau Strand complex in Hurghad…
$216,110
4 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
4 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious, atmospheric apartment of 250 m2, fully prepared for comfortable living. The apa…
$131,327

3 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2
The apartment offers a gross area of approximately 168 m² (net living space: around 152 m²) …
$247,763
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
The Sahl Hasheesh area is located in the south of Hurghada and is one of the prestigious and…
$105,688

1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
About the Apartment at Juliana Resort The apartment at Juliana Resort offers luxurious li…
$87,208
