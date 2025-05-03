  1. Realting.com
Haya Property

Egypt, Sharm El Sheikh
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2008
On the platform
3 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
taplink.cc/hayaproperty
About the agency

Haya Property is a licensed real estate agency to operate in the New Capital of Egypt.

Since January 2020, a new direction has been opened for our Clients - investing in commercial real estate New Administrative Capital Cairo.

The most reliable developers of New Capital Cairo (El Baron Development, Golden Town Development, El Wefaq Development, EGICS Development) offer flexible terms of purchase: payment in rubles, installments up to 10 years, discount at 100% payment and purchase of more than 5 real estate units.

Management companies MRB and KAD. Rental rate from 15% per annum. The MC is paid from the moment the facility is commissioned, for DownTown it is from 2026.

The hotel rooms are operated by FACIL Emirati, Barcelo.

Contracts of sale in Arabic-Russian or Arabic-English edition.

All of our investment properties are located in DOWNTOWN.

Send us the Questionnaire and we will select the object according to your parameters, as well as tell the algorithm for purchasing real estate in New Administrative Capital Cairo.

Commercial Registration No. 16434

Tax Card No. 464-914-442

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:12
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
10:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 20:00
Thursday
10:00 - 20:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
10:00 - 20:00
