Residential complex Ibiza – Resort-Style Seaside Living in Al Ahyaa

Ibiza is a modern seaside residential project located in Al Ahyaa, next to Casablanca and Fiesta, offering a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and tranquility. Designed for resort-style living, the project combines elegant architecture with direct access to the beach.

The development spans 3,000 sqm and includes studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments. A highlighted unit is a 70 sqm 1-bedroom apartment with sea view on the ground floor.

Residents enjoy premium facilities such as direct beach access, five swimming pools (including heated and sky pools), cafes and restaurants, kids’ area, padel court, landscaped green areas, water features, elevators, and 24/7 security with full camera surveillance. Additional services include housekeeping and professional rental management, making it ideal for both living and investment.

Flexible payment plans are available with cash discounts or installment options up to 48 months, a 10% one-time maintenance fee, and delivery scheduled for June 2028.

Ibiza offers a refined coastal lifestyle supported by Homes Bay, providing full guidance, transparency, and tailored investment support.