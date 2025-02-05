  1. Realting.com
  Egypt
  Al Ahia'
  Residential complex Ibiza – Resort-Style Seaside Living in Al Ahyaa

Residential complex Ibiza – Resort-Style Seaside Living in Al Ahyaa

Al Ahia', Egypt
from
$41,302
VAT
from
$745/m²
BTC
0.4912800
ETH
25.7500862
USDT
40 834.7265546
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
20 1
ID: 33141
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/01/2026

Location

  Country
    Egypt
  State
    Red Sea
  Town
    Al Ahia'

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Elevator

About the complex

Ibiza is a modern seaside residential project located in Al Ahyaa, next to Casablanca and Fiesta, offering a perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and tranquility. Designed for resort-style living, the project combines elegant architecture with direct access to the beach.

The development spans 3,000 sqm and includes studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments. A highlighted unit is a 70 sqm 1-bedroom apartment with sea view on the ground floor.

Residents enjoy premium facilities such as direct beach access, five swimming pools (including heated and sky pools), cafes and restaurants, kids’ area, padel court, landscaped green areas, water features, elevators, and 24/7 security with full camera surveillance. Additional services include housekeeping and professional rental management, making it ideal for both living and investment.

Flexible payment plans are available with cash discounts or installment options up to 48 months, a 10% one-time maintenance fee, and delivery scheduled for June 2028.

Ibiza offers a refined coastal lifestyle supported by Homes Bay, providing full guidance, transparency, and tailored investment support.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.0
Price per m², USD 746
Apartment price, USD 44,736

Location on the map

Al Ahia', Egypt
Education
Food & Drink

Video Review of residential complex Ibiza – Resort-Style Seaside Living in Al Ahyaa

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Realting.com
Go
