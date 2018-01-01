Deals On Seas - عقارات عالبحر

Hurghadians Property offers you a great variety of properties in Hurghada, Sahl Hasheesh, El Gouna, Makadi and Soma Bay. Above all we have built an enviable reputation as an outstanding brokerage firm, serving the needs of both developers and individual home buyers alike, throughout the Red Sea region. This is achieved by our knowledge of the needs of both domestic and international investors.

We choose for you the best developments in the most attractive locations with fair prices.

If you need to buy, rent or sell an apartment, villa, commercial unit in the Red Sea zone, we’ll be the ones to deliver the best and most trustworthy service.