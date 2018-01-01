Deals On Seas - عقارات عالبحر
Deals On Seas is specialists in residential, commercial and block management as well as many aspects of residential and commercial property maintenance.
We focus on managing, protecting and maximizing the potential of property assets. Our mission is to bring property and infrastructure management into the 21st Century by aligning the interests of the tenant and client through service and asset protection as well as ensuring the maximization of the asset value.
Our vision is to be the premier organization for the delivery of all aspects of property and asset management across the world, helping developers, investors, housing associations and local authorities to create aspirational and sustainable developments and communities, working in partnership with all stakeholders including tenants and residents.