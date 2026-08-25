Penthouses for sale in Egypt

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Penthouses in Egypt

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of…
$192 683
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Properties features in Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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