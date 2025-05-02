Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Al Ahia'
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Al Ahia', Egypt

apartments
11
houses
3
14 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 3
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$317,296
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 6 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey villa with a large plot of land in the area of Mubarak-7.The total area of the …
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$122,037
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Ahia', Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
ORO Beach is a new, bright project combining the atmosphere of the resort, a high level of s…
$43,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$92,044
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
Imperial Resort is a unique oasis in the north of Hurghada within walking distance to the se…
$50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views in a compound with a private beach.Spacious…
$125,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 6
Sale of a studio of 40.20 kV m in the compound fiesta resort. The first line of the sea, its…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$81,712
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$407,498
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$73,222
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 room apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magical blue of the Red Sea. …
$64,559
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$81,712
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$43,190
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go