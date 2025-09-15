  1. Realting.com
Capital Link Developments

٢٣٥ الدور الارضي - القطاع الثاني - مركز المدينة - التجمع الخامس - القاهرة الجديدة
Developer
2021
Less than a month
English
capitallinkdevelopments.com/
About the developer

About Cala

To Unwind

Experience the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation at Sahl Hasheesh. With its tranquil beaches, luxurious resorts, and breath-taking views, we offer a destination for a perfect escape from the everyday life. Every moment Sahl Hasheesh is an opportunity to unwind and recharge your soul.

Where?

Only 18km south beautiful Hurghada, and within only a 15 minute drive from Hurghada International Airport, lies Sahl Hasheesh; the largest fully integrated resort community throughout the Red Sea.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 03:10
(UTC+3:00, Africa/Cairo)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
09:00 - 18:00
Our agents in Egypt
Toni Wagih
Toni Wagih
3 properties
