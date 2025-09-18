About the developer

We are proud to present our new project Storia Del mare resort, one of the

most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada

Storia Del mare resort is being developed by CASTELLO.

The resort features an oceanfront walking promenade, ocean view units and panoramic views of the Red Sea islands. Multiple entrances and elevators for a separate

CASTELLO Was founded in 1999 to meet the growing demand for tourism projects in Hurghada. After the successful launch of the New Cairo Capital project as well as our many years of experience in guest satisfaction from our hotels



MAINTENANCE FEE FOR DELIVERYALMOST 200 m SEASHORE

10500 square meters total land

A SELECTION OF MORE THAN 650 residential units Delivery within one year

In the center of Hurghada

Directly to Hilton Platz Hotel

10 minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from El Gouna

