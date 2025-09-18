About Us
We are proud to present our new project Storia Del mare resort, one of the
most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada
Storia Del mare resort is being developed by CASTELLO.
The resort features an oceanfront walking promenade, ocean view units and panoramic views of the Red Sea islands. Multiple entrances and elevators for a separate
CASTELLO Was founded in 1999 to meet the growing demand for tourism projects in Hurghada. After the successful launch of the New Cairo Capital project as well as our many years of experience in guest satisfaction from our hotels
MAINTENANCE FEE FOR DELIVERYALMOST 200 m SEASHORE
10500 square meters total land
A SELECTION OF MORE THAN 650 residential units Delivery within one year
Let's talk about your investment!
VISIT US
In the center of Hurghada
Directly to Hilton Platz Hotel
10 minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from El Gouna
About Us
We are proud to present our new project Storia Del mare resort, one of the
most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada
Storia Del mare resort is being developed by CASTELLO.
The resort features an oceanfront walking promenade, ocean view units and panoramic views of the Red Sea islands. Multiple entrances and elevators for a separate
CASTELLO Was founded in 1999 to meet the growing demand for tourism projects in Hurghada. After the successful launch of the New Cairo Capital project as well as our many years of experience in guest satisfaction from our hotels
MAINTENANCE FEE FOR DELIVERYALMOST 200 m SEASHORE
10500 square meters total land
A SELECTION OF MORE THAN 650 residential units Delivery within one year
Let's talk about your investment!
VISIT US
In the center of Hurghada
Directly to Hilton Platz Hotel
10 minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from El Gouna