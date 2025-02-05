  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Il Bayou, Sahl Hasheesh – The Perfect Blend of Relaxation and Adventure

Residential complex Il Bayou, Sahl Hasheesh – The Perfect Blend of Relaxation and Adventure

Red Sea, Egypt
from
$90,126
from
$2,498/m²
05/01/2026
$90,126
05/01/2026
$77,000






* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12 1
ID: 33129
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Nestled along the breathtaking 12-kilometer coastline of Sahl HasheeshIl Bayou offers an exceptional mix of serene living and coastal adventure.
This premium development combines elegant architecture, lush landscaping, and direct access to one of Egypt’s most beautiful seaside communities.

Residents enjoy endless leisure opportunities — from kite surfing, diving, and snorkeling in crystal-clear waters to relaxing days at the spa and fitness center.
The vibrant piazza brings a lively social atmosphere with restaurants, cafés, boutiques, and entertainment venues, ensuring everything you need is within reach.

Whether you’re seeking tranquility, recreation, or a secure investment by the Red Sea, Il Bayou Sahl Hasheesh delivers the perfect balance between luxury, nature, and lifestyle — making it one of the region’s most desirable residential and investment destinations.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Chalet
Area, m² 133.0
Price per m², USD 2,179
Apartment price, USD 289,854

Location on the map

Red Sea, Egypt
Food & Drink

Video Review of residential complex Il Bayou, Sahl Hasheesh

