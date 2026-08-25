Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Red Sea
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Red Sea, Egypt

;
Hurghada
90
Gamsha
20
Al Hadaba
18
Al Ahia'
16
158 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in El Quseir, Egypt
Condo 1 bedroom
El Quseir, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
One bedroom apartment on the Red Sea coast in the Las Cabanas compound, next to the Swisstou…
$46 439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Investment studio with access to a private beach. The studio is suitable for short-term ren…
$44 416
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/6
This 1-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghad…
$110 497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
This 1-bedroom apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurgha…
$90 575
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/6
This 1-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghad…
$116 751
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/6
This Studio apartment is located on the first floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada. …
$102 157
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
TekceTekce
1 room studio apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 6
This studio apartment is located on the ground floor of Athena Resort in Al Ahyaa, Hurghada.…
$66 715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Forsa Real Estate
Languages
English
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$146 438
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Introduction Welcome to Venecia Resort, the idyllic retreat where luxury meets the sea. This…
$77 378
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Hurghada Heights is a landmark residential and investment development set on 6,100 sqmin the…
$76 823
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of…
$201 255
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
$236 158
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
Discover CALA, the new coastal landmark by Capital Link Developments, located directly in th…
$164 421
Leave a request
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Hurghada Heights is a landmark residential and investment development set on6,100 sqm in the…
$47 748
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of…
$177 412
Leave a request
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$209 657
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Welcome to Almaza Suites, our newest and most exciting development. It redefines luxury and …
$49 145
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$156 323
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
$137 157
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Red Sea, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this stunning penthouse located in the heart of…
$192 632
Leave a request
House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
$137 157
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
Apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Welcome to Oro Beach Resort, an exclusive beachfront development in the heart of Hurghada, w…
$93 480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$189 085
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Apartment
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Welcome to Stone Heights Hurghada, where modern living meets the serene beauty of the Red Se…
$28 473
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$120 691
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5
Ready to settle 1+1 apartment in Hurgad with its beach!📐 1 bedroom + living room, 71 m2🏝 You…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Clan Residents Red Sea New Residential & Touristic Project beside Pickalbatros Hotels Fast F…
$73 259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Panorama Hills Resort: Where Contemporary Design Meets Luxury Panorama Hills Resort, an excl…
$68 657
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Welcome to Panorama Magawish Discover an exclusive real estate development that blends sophi…
$77 111
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Clan Residents Red Sea   New Residential & Touristic Project beside Pickalbatros Hotels Fast…
$72 155
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Property types in Red Sea

apartments
houses

Properties features in Red Sea, Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go