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Residential properties for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

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apartments
91
houses
8
99 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
Investment studio with access to a private beach. The studio is suitable for short-term ren…
$44,416
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$442,343
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Hurghada, Egypt's premier Red Sea destination, s…
$110,632
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Habita
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Nestled in the sought-after Intercontinental / Sky El Gandoul area, this residence offers un…
$80,896
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Welcome to La Vista Magawish Resort La Vista Magawish Resort is a luxury residential project…
$30,365
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1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everyth…
$96,119
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$191,491
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$161,255
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$184,387
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$187,459
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Hurghada, Egypt, where the Red Sea's crystal-cle…
$62,024
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House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this stunning 5-storey detached house in Hu…
$50,284
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Habita
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1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
🌊 Apartment with Red Sea ViewFor sale bright and cozy apartment in one of the most popular a…
$29,156
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$246,061
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
$107,288
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Habita
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1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Welcome to Panorama Magawish Discover an exclusive real estate development that blends sophi…
$49,173
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$232,470
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in modern living in Hurghada, Egypt. This stunning 1-bedroom apartme…
$51,710
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$206,737
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this cozy 1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, …
$73,947
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Florenza Khamsin is a resort‑style residential community covering 24,271 m² and comprising 1…
$48,063
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House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in comfort in this spacious 2-bedroom detached home in Hurghada, Egy…
$39,818
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Habita
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1 bedroom apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Hurghada Heights is a landmark residential and investment development set on 6,100 sqmin the…
$76,823
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
$82,343
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$111,750
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Hurghada, Egypt. This stunning 1-bedroom apartme…
$146,473
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$118,734
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$136,894
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Habita
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Apartment in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
Discover ONE7, our premier residential compound in the heart of Hurghada, where elevated liv…
$212,325
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House in Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
$60,295
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Habita
Languages
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Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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