Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Gamsha
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gamsha, Egypt

apartments
7
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Introduction Discover modern living in the heart of El Gouna with this elegant one-bedroom …
$269,712
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 room apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/4
About Building Company: Founded in Hurghada in 2007, Prime Development specializes in luxur…
$70,691
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
Aqua Infinity Resort: Your Oasis by the Red Sea Welcome to Aqua Infinity Resort, the late…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/3
Bright, brand new 2 bedroom apartment located in a G Cribs residence, El Gouna. The windows …
$226,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Introduction An excellent opportunity to own a ready-to-move, fully furnished apartment—str…
$264,275
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/6
Balkan Beach Resort is a premier new development in Al-Ahyaa, Hurghada, offering spacious an…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gamsha, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Gamsha, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
This fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment in the Selena Bay Resort in Hurghada offers direct …
$85,916
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes