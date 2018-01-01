  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Hurghadians Property

Hurghadians Property

Egypt, Mohamed Saeid Street, Red Sea, Hurghada, Egypt
;
Hurghadians Property
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2015
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
hurghadiansproperty.com
We are on social networks
Company description

Hurghadians Property offers you a great variety of properties in Hurghada, Sahl Hasheesh, El Gouna, Makadi and Soma Bay.
Above all we have built an enviable reputation as an outstanding brokerage firm, serving the needs of both developers and individual home buyers alike, throughout the Red Sea region.
This is achieved by our knowledge of the needs of both domestic and international investors. 

We choose for you the best developments in the most attractive locations with fair prices.

If you need to buy, rent or sell an apartment, villa, commercial unit in the Red Sea zone, we’ll be the ones to deliver the best and most trustworthy service.

New buildings
See all 2 new buildings
One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Apartment building One bedroom for sale, Hurghada, in Hurghada,
Hurghada, Egypt
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: Hurghadians Property

Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everything you need to get away and enjoy your retreat, all year round.

Minutes away from Downtown, with amenities that ensure you will never need to interrupt your time, designed by professional architects and interior designers to reflect the highest level of quality and elegance.

the resort has spacious commercial areas which will accommodate famous brands, cafes, and restaurants & office spaces.

 

Modern luxury resort located at the main street village Road of new Hurghada, near Rixos Magawish Hotel and close to one of the most popular hotels, Albatross Resort.

The project is located just 15 minutes from Hurghada International Airport and a 5-minutes drive from our beachfront development Gravity Hotel Hurghada. at a distance of a couple of minutes walk,

you will reach the popular local attraction Hurghada Grand Aquarium and a few minutes drive, the famous international hotel chains, and the major shopping and entertainment center Senzo mall.

The Resort has spacious commercial areas which will accommodate famous brands, cafés, and restaurants & office spaces.

The resort is perfectly designed for luxury lifestyle clients featuring swimming pools, gardens, bars, restaurants, laundry, fitness club, supermarket, and hotel reception with concierge service, satellite TV, and internet connection.

Combined with the convenient location of the complex, which consists of studios, and 1 and 2-bedroom apartments,

the residents will benefit from the cozy layout apartments of Platinum Resort which is being built to a luxury specification, using the highest-grade materials, ceramics, and glass.

Platinum Resort has the following facilities: Beach Access, security service, swimming pools, sports & fitness club, room service, and the project’s own infrastructure facilities, to meet the requirements of the residents at any time.

 

The payment Plan

 

Down payment: 10%

Installments: 90% equal 5 years

maintenance fee: 8%

Delivery date: 2025

La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from € 32,030
46–128 m² 12 apartments
Completion date: 2022
Real estate agency: Hurghadians Property

La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2.

Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With everything on your doorstep what more could you ask for, this project is a 5-minute drive to hurghada airport, 10 minutes to the city Centre where you will find costa coffee, MacDonald’s and an array of shops, bars and restaurants at your disposal. Hurghada marine is also only a 15-minute drive where you can sit gazing at a collection of beautiful yachts floating on the clear blue waters of the Red Sea whilst tasting the Egyptian delights in one of the many bars.

Little Buddha is only a few minutes’ walk down the promenade and is the city’s premier restaurant, sushi bar, lounge and club. If you are feeling a little more energetic you can take a long walk down to Al Dau promenade where you can see the spectacular sculptures and enjoy the street festivals that take place, then move onto elements club to finish your night off in style.

 

La Bella Resort will offer underground parking, 

24/7 Security, Central satellite, Gym,

Pharmacy, Shops, Supermarket, swimming pool and much more.

La Bella Resort really does have it all and is situated in one of the best locations in hurgarda.

Don’t delay in reserving one of these units they really won’t stay around for long.

Payment Plans

Just a 10% deposit will secure your unit,10% on signing of contract and 80% payment plan available for up to 4 years.

There’s a 10% maintenance fee from the purchase price which is for lifetime, so no need to be paying on a yearly basis.

Our agents in Egypt
Ahmed Mohameden Mohameden
Ahmed Mohameden Mohameden
20 properties
Agencies nearby
My Real Estate
85 properties

My Real Estate offers a wide choice of apartments and villas in Egypt on the Red Sea as well as plots of land, hotels, buildings, etc.

We handle properties for sale in Hurghada, El Gouna, Safaga, Marsa Alam, Sharm-el-Sheikh, Cairo, Ain Sokhna, North Cost, Alexandria and other destinations in Egypt. Besides, we offer you exclusive yachts for buying and renting.

We provide a wide choice of services in finding any property in Egypt - apartment, villa, plot of land and other properties.

We guide the buyer throughout the buying procedure of a home in Egypt. We provide to our buyers references of professional and independent attorney offices to assist during and until the completion of the legal procedure.

Moreover we supply on request reference information on reliable architect/engineers or builders, insurance companies, who will assist further during and after the purchase procedure of a dream house in Egypt.

Deals On Seas - عقارات عالبحر
2 properties

Deals On Seas is specialists in residential, commercial and block management as well as many aspects of residential and commercial property maintenance. We focus on managing, protecting and maximizing the potential of property assets. Our mission is to bring property and infrastructure management into the 21st Century by aligning the interests of the tenant and client through service and asset protection as well as ensuring the maximization of the asset value.

Palma Group Developer
13 properties

Palma Group Hotels and Developments is a Danish Egyptian company, located in Hurghada, Egypt. It’s first real estate development was launched in 2005 starting with Palma Resort.

Committed to sustainable development and unique architecture, the company continues to spread innovation and build loyalty with partners and Home owners.

Realting.com
Go