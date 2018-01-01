Hurghadians Property

Hurghada, Egypt

Completion date: 2023

Platinum Resort An integrated complex of residential and commercial spaces providing everything you need to get away and enjoy your retreat, all year round.

Minutes away from Downtown, with amenities that ensure you will never need to interrupt your time, designed by professional architects and interior designers to reflect the highest level of quality and elegance.

the resort has spacious commercial areas which will accommodate famous brands, cafes, and restaurants & office spaces.

Modern luxury resort located at the main street village Road of new Hurghada, near Rixos Magawish Hotel and close to one of the most popular hotels, Albatross Resort.

The project is located just 15 minutes from Hurghada International Airport and a 5-minutes drive from our beachfront development Gravity Hotel Hurghada. at a distance of a couple of minutes walk,

you will reach the popular local attraction Hurghada Grand Aquarium and a few minutes drive, the famous international hotel chains, and the major shopping and entertainment center Senzo mall.

The Resort has spacious commercial areas which will accommodate famous brands, cafés, and restaurants & office spaces.

The resort is perfectly designed for luxury lifestyle clients featuring swimming pools, gardens, bars, restaurants, laundry, fitness club, supermarket, and hotel reception with concierge service, satellite TV, and internet connection.

Combined with the convenient location of the complex, which consists of studios, and 1 and 2-bedroom apartments,

the residents will benefit from the cozy layout apartments of Platinum Resort which is being built to a luxury specification, using the highest-grade materials, ceramics, and glass.

Platinum Resort has the following facilities: Beach Access, security service, swimming pools, sports & fitness club, room service, and the project’s own infrastructure facilities, to meet the requirements of the residents at any time.

The payment Plan

Down payment: 10%

Installments: 90% equal 5 years

maintenance fee: 8%

Delivery date: 2025