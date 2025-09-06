Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Egypt

Hurghada
7
Red Sea
17
Matruh
4
El Alamein
4
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 3
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$317,296
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$407,498
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Hurghada, Egypt
1 bedroom house
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: Trivana, Magawish Road (Airport Road), Hurghada Type: 1 Bedroom Size: 64 SQM View:…
$56,216
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 21 room in Red Sea, Egypt
Villa 21 room
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 21
Area 1 379 m²
Number of floors 3
Soulferyo Boutique Villa | 21 Master-Studio Own a fully private 21-suite boutique hotel a…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 4
SOULFERYO SIGNATURE VILLA 4-LEVEL WITH PANORAMIC VIEW A spacious villa of 251 sqm with a …
$405,190
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Egypt

villas
chalets
townhouses

Properties features in Egypt

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go