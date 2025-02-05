Residential complex ORO Beach Where Coastal Living Meets Modern Luxury

Welcome to ORO Beach, your ultimate seaside escape where elegance blends with relaxation.

Spanning 8,800 sqm in the heart of Al Ahyaa, right in front of Mubarak 7 Villas, this stunning project offers the perfect mix of comfort, leisure, and investment opportunity.

Beachfront Bliss at Its Best

Wake up to the sound of the waves and enjoy direct access to a private beach.

Whether you’re looking for peaceful mornings or exciting water adventures, ORO Beach offers a lifestyle designed for the seaside dreamer in you.

Experience the Best of Beachfront Living:

Private Beach – Exclusive access for residents only

3 Swimming Pools – Relax and refresh any time of the day

Water Activities – Endless fun and recreation

Green Contract – Environmentally conscious investment

Dedicated Residential & Commercial Spaces – 60% residential, 40% non-residential, ideal for both living and business



Delivery Timeline

Ready to Move December 2026

Secure your place in this exclusive seaside destination and embrace the art of luxury coastal living.

