  4. Residential complex ORO Beach Where Coastal Living Meets Modern Luxury

Al Ahia', Egypt
from
$36,718
from
$1,394/m²
ID: 33128
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • Town
    Al Ahia'

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Welcome to ORO Beach, your ultimate seaside escape where elegance blends with relaxation.
Spanning 8,800 sqm in the heart of Al Ahyaa, right in front of Mubarak 7 Villas, this stunning project offers the perfect mix of comfort, leisure, and investment opportunity.

Beachfront Bliss at Its Best
Wake up to the sound of the waves and enjoy direct access to a private beach.
Whether you’re looking for peaceful mornings or exciting water adventures, ORO Beach offers a lifestyle designed for the seaside dreamer in you.

Experience the Best of Beachfront Living:

  • Private Beach – Exclusive access for residents only
  • 3 Swimming Pools – Relax and refresh any time of the day
  • Water Activities – Endless fun and recreation
  • Green Contract – Environmentally conscious investment
  • Dedicated Residential & Commercial Spaces – 60% residential, 40% non-residential, ideal for both living and business


Delivery Timeline
Ready to Move December 2026
Secure your place in this exclusive seaside destination and embrace the art of luxury coastal living.

With Homes Bay
At Homes Bay, we guide you through every step of your property journey with full transparency, multilingual support, and exclusive developer offers tailored to your investment goals and lifestyle preferences.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 54.0
Price per m², USD 1,192
Apartment price, USD 64,362

Location on the map

Al Ahia', Egypt
Education
Food & Drink

Video Review of residential complex ORO Beach Where Coastal Living Meets Modern Luxury

Back
Other complexes
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Realting.com
Latest News in Egypt
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
24.05.2023
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
Show all publications