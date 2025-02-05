  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Hurghada
  4. Residential complex La Vida – Boutique Living in Magawish, Hurghada

Residential complex La Vida – Boutique Living in Magawish, Hurghada

Hurghada, Egypt
from
$17,575
VAT
from
$958/m²
BTC
0.2090553
ETH
10.9574815
USDT
17 376.4762296
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33143
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

La Vida – Boutique Living in Magawish, Hurghada
La Vida is a boutique residential community spanning 800 sqm with only 47 exclusive units, offering comfort, privacy, and modern elegance in a prime location.
Located in Magawish, directly in front of Rixos Hotel, the project is close to the beach, entertainment venues, restaurants, and all city conveniences.

Payment Options:
• Cash purchase with 15% discount
30% down payment with installments up to 30 months
• Maintenance fee: 7.5% one-time

Facilities:
Two swimming pools, reception with rental management, pool-view units, and 24/7 security.

Delivery: June 2027

Homes Bay – Your Trusted Real Estate Partner
Guiding you through every step with transparent advice and multilingual support.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 38.0
Price per m², USD 959
Apartment price, USD 36,428

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt
Food & Drink
Leisure

Video Review of residential complex La Vida – Boutique Living in Magawish, Hurghada

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Hurghada, Holidays Park Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$84,410
VAT
Apartment building Cala
Red Sea, Egypt
from
$136,045
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
Price on request
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Show all Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Developer
Castello
Leave a request
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Show all Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Residential complex Storia Del Mare
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$50,417
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 78 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We are proud to present to you our new resort project Storia Del Mare, one of the most luxurious projects in the center of Hurghada. The Storia Del Mare project was developed by Castello. The project has a pedestrian promenade on the seashore, rooms with sea views and panoramic views. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
90,968
Developer
Castello
Leave a request
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Show all Residence La Bella Resort
Residence La Bella Resort
Hurghada, Egypt
from
$32,022
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
Area 46–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total and the units start from 30m2 to 160m2. Situated in the heart of hurghada right on the promenade in Mamsha will lie a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom units overlooking the Red Sea. With ever…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 64.0
37,529 – 71,791
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 93.0
77,948 – 86,705
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0
121,387 – 121,563
Agency
Hurghadians Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Egypt
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
05.02.2025
Egypt’s New Administrative Capital: What You Need to Know
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
03.05.2024
“Obtaining Permanent Residence in Egypt is Almost Impossible.” Diving Instructor About Life in Hurghada, Prices, and Safety
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
22.11.2023
Three apartments in Egypt priced at €55,000 – renovated, furnished and close to the sea
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
17.10.2023
The UAE and other Arab countries are investing billions in the Egyptian real estate market. What and where are they buying?
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
25.07.2023
Now it is possible to get an Egyptian residence permit for investments. How much money are we talking about?
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
15.06.2023
Will the Egyptian real estate market repeat the phenomenon of Turkey? Experts on prices, prospects, and investments in Egyptian apartments
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
09.06.2023
Live by the sea or rent? A selection of apartments in Egypt priced from €21,500
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
24.05.2023
Entrepreneurs who start businesses in Egypt will receive residence permits. Details
Show all publications