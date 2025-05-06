Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Egypt

Hurghada
4
Red Sea
11
Al Ahia'
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Villa 3 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Introduction Long Beach Residence is a prestigious real estate development in Hurghada, o…
$356,434
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Al Hadaba, Egypt
Villa 6 bedrooms
Al Hadaba, Egypt
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$407,498
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 3
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$317,296
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 5 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a pool in the Magavish area Stylish villa with 3 bedrooms is located in the Mag…
$240,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 3
$443,889
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Villa 5 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa is located in the Jamaran area of ​​​​Sahl Hasheesh resort. The land area is 10…
$792,659
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go