Hurghada Estate Investment

Egypt, Red Sea
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2012
On the platform
2 years 9 months
Languages
English
Website
gmail.com
Hurghada The Pearl of the Red Sea, the city of the Sun, and the complex of cultures and civilizations, so people from all over the world live in it freely and safely, it is a civilized city and a gate between the past and the future, so everyone is heading to invest in it, especially in the field of real estate, and therefore we have not found a better name for us to have than the name of this magical city.

Our organization established more than 8 Years ago but after studying the needs of our clients and the market we found out that to find a trustful and honest consultancy now is not easy, so we decided to impose our vision to make a safe and successful relationship for our investors to build back the trust to our investment market and to make all our clients as a “PARTNERS”.

PRO VIP
Deals On Seas - عقارات عالبحر
Egypt, Giza
Company's year of foundation 2007
Residential property 10 Сommercial property 1 Short-term rental 1
Deals On Seas - Real Estate on the Sea A Tradition of Excellence, Integrity, Knowledge and Service for Over 15 Years At Deals On Seas Real Estate, you are number one whether you are a property owner, tenant or buyer, we value your business and will provide you with the individual atten…
Hurghadians Property
Egypt, Red Sea
Company's year of foundation 2015
New buildings 2 Residential property 27
Hurghadians Property offers you a great variety of properties in Hurghada, Sahl Hasheesh, El Gouna, Makadi and Soma Bay. Above all we have built an enviable reputation as an outstanding brokerage firm, serving the needs of both developers and individual home buyers alike, throughout the Red…
Palma Group Developer
Egypt, Gamsha
Residential property 13
Palma Group Hotels and Developments is a Danish Egyptian company, located in Hurghada, Egypt. It’s first real estate development was launched in 2005 starting with Palma Resort. Committed to sustainable development and unique architecture, the company continues to spread innovation and bu…
