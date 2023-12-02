Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Matrouh

Residential properties for sale in Matrouh, Egypt

1 property total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in El Alamein, Egypt
Duplex 5 bedrooms
El Alamein, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms and a big garden in Marina North Coast Egypt.
€600,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Matrouh, Egypt

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir