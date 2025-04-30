  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Immigration programs
  4. Egypt Citizenship

Egypt Citizenship

Egypt Egypt
Process duration: from 6 months
Costs: from
$260,000
;
Egypt Citizenship
Second citizenship
Leave a request
Description Description
Benefits Benefits
Investments Investments
Stages Stages

About the Immigration Program

Embarking on a journey of investment in a foreign country is not just about financial gains; it's about creating a new chapter in life, exploring diverse cultures, and securing a brighter future. For those seeking an investment destination that combines historical richness with economic promise, Egypt stands as an alluring choice. The land of the Pharaohs, known for its ancient wonders, is now opening its doors to foreign investors, offering a pathway to Egyptian citizenship. Let's delve into the enticing realm of Egypt's citizenship for foreign investors and uncover the benefits that await those who choose to invest in this timeless land.

Strategic Location: Egypt's strategic location at the crossroads of Africa, Asia, and Europe makes it a gateway for international trade and investment. The Suez Canal, a vital waterway connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, ensures efficient access to global markets. Investing in Egypt provides a unique opportunity to be part of a thriving economic hub that bridges continents.

Thriving Economy: Egypt has been experiencing significant economic growth, driven by government reforms and strategic investments in key sectors. The country boasts a diverse economy, with thriving industries such as tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, and information technology. Foreign investors can tap into these burgeoning sectors, capitalizing on the nation's economic momentum.

Investment Incentives: To attract foreign capital, the Egyptian government has implemented a range of incentives for investors. These include tax breaks, reduced customs duties, and simplified procedures for business registration. The establishment of free zones across the country further facilitates an investor-friendly environment, encouraging economic growth and fostering innovation.

Real Estate Opportunities: Investors eyeing the real estate sector will find Egypt particularly enticing. The country offers a variety of residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, with the added allure of historical landmarks and scenic landscapes. Owning a piece of Egypt's real estate not only brings financial returns but also grants investors the opportunity to be part of a country rich in cultural heritage.

Benefits: 

  • Visa-free travel over 60 countries 

    • Including the countries Hong Kong, Vietnam, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and others 

    • Investors with an Egyptian passport can obtain an E-2 business visa in the United States, which allows them to live and do business.

  • Fast processing

    • Passport is acquired in 6 months

  • Whole family are eligible

    • Citizenship can be obtained by the whole family, including children, siblings and parents

  • Attractive tax regime

    • Nine free zones allow investors to register and conduct business with a special preferential tax regime.

  • Investment required only after approval

    • Invest only after receiving citizenship application approval

  • Safety for your family

    • "Plan B" in case of economic and political disturbances

  • Confidentiality

    • No disclosure of personal data to third parties, preserving client confidentiality

Egypt Citizenship Program:

Program participants pay a government fee of $10,000 and invest at least $250,000.

  • Government donation 
    • Non-refundable donation - donation to the National Fund (NF) — from 250,000 USD 
  • Real estate investments  
    • Check out the details below 
  • Start-up or business investments — from 350,000 USD 
    • Invest in a business that wil make a significant socio-economic impact. 
  • An interest—free deposit in an Egyptian bank — from $ 500,000.
Benefits
Process duration
Process duration
from 6 months
Costs
Costs
from
$260,000
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Visa free entry
Visa free entry
Visa free entry

Visa-free travel over 60 countries

Armenia, Barbados, Benin, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Dominica, The Gambia, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Laos, Lebanon, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Federated States of Micronesia, Mozambique, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Palestine, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Somalia, South Sudan, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Tuvalu, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen
Investment Options
Purchase a property Purchase a property
Purchase of real estate licensed by the state —from $300,000.Leave a request & our advisors will prepare your personal real estate assets portfolio with turnkey management solutions and guaranteed passive income.
300000.00 USD
Applicant requirements
  • No criminal record
  • Be able to provide bank reference of funds 
  • Medical insurance 
  • Absence of dangerous diseases
Stages of obtaining the program
Leave a request
from 1 month
Luxe Legal services advisors are highly qualified professionals will guide you through every step of the second citizenship acquisition process with due diligence and care, ensuring that your application is submitted correctly and followed up to conclusion. With our expert guidance, we can help you navigate the path to building a brighter future for yourself and your family through second citizenship
Initial due diligence checks completed
from 14 days
Client agreement signed and retainer paid
from 1 day
Collection and preparation of all necessary documents
from 14 days
Investor government fee paid
from 3 months
Obtained Residence permit
from 3 months
Investments are made
from 10 days
second due diligence checks completed
from 3 months
After the investor has invested, the program department makes second due diligence checks. The second stage of verification lasts up to 3 months. If the verification is successful, the department recommends the investor to the Prime Minister of Egypt, who signs the naturalization documents. Luxe clients undergo a due diligence check before making the main investment, which makes the process of obtaining second citizenship safe for you.
Full citizenship with passport received
from 14 days
The investor receives a certificate of naturalization and a passport after the approval of his candidacy by the Prime Minister.
You are viewing
Egypt Citizenship
Egypt Egypt
from
$260,000
Ask all your questions
Submit your request to an immigration consultant
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back Leave a request
Other Immigration Programs
Residence permit
Residence permit for entrepreneurs
Residence permit for entrepreneurs
Georgia Georgia
from
$2,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
The holder of a residence permit receives the following benefits: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The presence of RP significantly increases your chances of obtaining a consumer loan If you have RP, you can take out he…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request
Residence permit
Residence permit by purchase real estate
Residence permit by purchase real estate
Georgia Georgia
from
$130,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
The holder of a residence permit receives the following benefits: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The presence of RP significantly increases your chances of obtaining a consumer loan If you have RP, you can take out he…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request
Residence permit
Residence permit by education
Residence permit by education
Georgia Georgia
from
$1,500
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
In case of admission to an educational institution that is accredited in accordance with the legislation of Georgia, the holder of a residence permit receives the following advantages: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request