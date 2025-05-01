Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Brno, Czechia

apartments
76
76 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Sale of apartment 1+1 quiet life near the park, ideal for recreation. The apartment is on th…
$144,552
2 bedroom apartment in Jehnice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Jehnice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
apartment 2 + kk 63m2, residence in the process of construction The non-standard apartment, …
$275,515
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
We offer for sale an apartment on the south side with a total area of ​​28.3 m2. The apartme…
$148,847
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
The Apartment of 1+kk 34 m ² in the city of Brno is Fored Sale. Behind the house there is a …
$115,521
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
We offer for sale a 1+1 apartment with a total area of ​​35 m2. All windows face southwest a…
$137,981
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
We offer to purchase the new Apartment 2+kk in Brno. Apartments are locateded on the 6th flo…
$177,809
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
apartment 2 + kk 48m2 on the 2nd floor of an apartment brick house, almost in the heart of B…
$210,846
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Apartment 1+kk with an area of ​​27 m2 is located on the first floor of a brick house. Entra…
$121,204
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Apartment with a balcony, basement and private parking space in front of the building. Unit …
$276,366
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
We offer for sale a fully furnished apartment 1+kk in a popular and quiet place with excelle…
$129,709
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
The apartment after a complete reconstruction and layout 2 + kk, has a usable area of ​​41 m…
$201,058
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
a cozy modern apartment on Ceil street, available 1+1 in Brno - Zábrdovice The apartment is …
$120,353
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 1 + kk in the IBC building on Pršikop Street in Z…
$139,884
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
apartment 2 + kk 55m2 on the last 4th floor of a brick house house and apartment after recon…
$253,364
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
The Apartment of 1+1 30 m ² in the city of Brno and is applied to the Apartment a crypt and …
$102,255
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
1+KK in private ownership with a spacious loggia in a popular and quiet place in Brno - Bohu…
$140,341
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Apartment 1 kk with a total area of 26 m2 is located near the historical center of Brno. Mor…
$148,387
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Apartment of 1+kk 33 m ² — Brno 12th floor of the panel house The Apartment in good condition
$109,994
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Apartment of 1+kk 35 m ² — Brno 1st floor of the brick house the basement belongs to the Apartment
$116,074
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
$139,361
3 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 79 m²
$239,856
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
I offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with a total area of 30.3 m2, located in close prox…
$155,190
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
We present to you an apartment with a repair of 2 + kk, focused on a quiet courtyard on the …
$198,686
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
1+kk, area 33 m2, on Vystavni Street - Brno, near Mendlova Square. The apartment is after re…
$147,996
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
The apartment has a 2+1 layout, i.e. a separate non-walk-through bedroom, a kitchen, a spaci…
$199,455
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
$144,594
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
We offer for sale a 1+kk apartment in Brno - Králové Póly on Myslinova Street. The total are…
$148,056
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the second floor of a brick house in the heart of Brno Year of Recon…
$215,565
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
1+1, total area 38m2 + storage The inner block has a courtyard with a garden, which is only …
$157,352
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
You appreciate the excellent availability of the apartment in the city center or are looking…
$280,192
