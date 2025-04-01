Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Hluboka nad Vltavou
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic

4 properties total found
House in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
House
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Area 172 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the underglazed family house 3 + kk…
$285,851
Apartment in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Area 75 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the purchase of a beautiful bright apartment in…
$281,947
House in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
House
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Area 381 m²
Dumreality. Your emails The sale of a low-energy new building of a housing unit in a double …
$412,076
Apartment in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czech Republic
Area 77 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of apartment 3+kk in a brick apartment building in the to…
$238,137
