Residential properties for sale in Marianske Lazne, Czechia

2 bedroom apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Sale of a 2+kk apartment in the spa center of Marianske Lazne on Mladejovskogo Street, locat…
$138,215
$138,215
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
3+kk 67m2 with a balcony facing southwest and a cellar on Zizkova Street - Marianske Lazne. …
$134,387
$134,387
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Sale of a 2+1 apartment on the Main Street in the center of Marianske Lazne with a total are…
$123,011
$123,011
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Area 500 m²
Hotel 3 * 500 m ² in the centre of Marianske Lazne 27 beds. 11 double rooms, 1 single + apar…
$928,589
$928,589
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
The Apartment with a total area of 39 sq.m and by planning 1+1 and to the address Hlavní tří…
$60,248
$60,248
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Sale of an apartment of 65 m2, which is located in a sought-after part of the city of Marian…
$182,146
$182,146
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
