Residential properties for sale in okres Brno venkov, Czechia

13 properties total found
Apartment in Orechov, Czechia
Apartment
Orechov, Czechia
Area 195 m²
brick house 4 + 1 195 m2 with terraces (estate), with a sharp-edged roof, one floor and part…
$352,983
3 bedroom apartment in Zastavka, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Zastavka, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 50 m²
apartment 3 + kk 50m2 on 2 brick house floor after reconstruction The apartment has a small …
$249,154
1 bedroom apartment in Kurim, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kurim, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Apartment Address: Wolkerova and Kuřim Planning: 1+ kk Total area: 28 sq.m Floor: 3 Loggia: …
$91,201
Apartment in Syrovice, Czechia
Apartment
Syrovice, Czechia
Area 200 m²
non-standard house 200m2 5 + kk near the center of Brno (15 km), located in the village of S…
$563,616
3 bedroom apartment in Ujezd u Brna, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Ujezd u Brna, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
apartment 3 + kk 80m2 on 2 floor of a brick house without elevator there is a spacious balco…
$292,395
Apartment in Blazovice, Czechia
Apartment
Blazovice, Czechia
Area 250 m²
Two-storey house 4 + kk with two separate entrances, with fireplace brick family house on a …
$422,287
1 bedroom apartment in Ivancice, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Ivancice, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Apartment Address: LuKní and IvanKice Planning: 1+1 Total area: 38 sq.m Floor: 4 Balcony: is…
$90,053
Apartment in Sobotovice, Czechia
Apartment
Sobotovice, Czechia
Area 360 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful family house 360m2 with layout 6 + kk with garage There are ho…
$427,006
Apartment in Zelesice, Czechia
Apartment
Zelesice, Czechia
Area 210 m²
Brno District & # 8212; village and to Zheleshitsa. Sale of 6 + 1 family home with garden an…
$341,035
Apartment in Rajhrad, Czechia
Apartment
Rajhrad, Czechia
Area 158 m²
House 5 + 1 residential area 158 m2. The house is heated with fireplace, which are distribut…
$313,059
Apartment in Slapanice, Czechia
Apartment
Slapanice, Czechia
Area 145 m²
family house with well-groomed palisade, 10 m2 terrace and garage. The house is located in t…
$266,374
Apartment in Nebovidy, Czechia
Apartment
Nebovidy, Czechia
Area 111 m²
a two-story family house with a front desk and a terrace for relaxation in the suburban vill…
$306,851
Apartment in Chudcice, Czechia
Apartment
Chudcice, Czechia
Area 163 m²
Sold detached house 4 + kk with terrace. The house stands on a beautiful plot of 1623 m2, fr…
$392,439
Properties features in okres Brno venkov, Czechia

