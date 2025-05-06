Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. okres Kladno
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in okres Kladno, Czechia

Kladno
31
44 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zizice, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Zizice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
For sale apartment 1 + kk 25 m ² in the city of Kladno 2nd floor of brick house Apartment af…
$109,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
The Apartment of 1+kk 34 m ² in the city of Kladno and of Krocheglava is Fored Sale. Is on 1…
$122,111
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
We offer for sale apartment 1 + 1 after a complete reconstruction of 30 m2 in a quiet part o…
$146,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
apartment 1 + 1 28m2 on the 3rd floor of a brick house House insulated, plastic windows, apa…
$125,257
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Otvovice, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Otvovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
1+kk apartment (F.38) on the 2nd floor - area 35.4 m2 + private parking space in a closed ar…
$108,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Newly renovated apartment, available 2+kk, consists of a spacious living room with kitchen, …
$108,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
after a complete renovation in 2015, it is located on the 1st floor above ground of an apart…
$108,871
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
The Apartment and by planning 2+1 in the brick house and with a total area of 50 sq.m is For…
$136,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Slany, Czechia
Apartment
Slany, Czechia
Area 1 781 m²
Warehouse and production facilities, locker rooms, showers, toilets, office, garage and tech…
$530,495
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
apartment 2 + kk 59m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Plastic windows with blinds. residen…
$198,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Zizice, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Zizice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Apartment 1 + kk, with an area of 24.7 m2, is located on the 2nd floor of a brick house with…
$99,619
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 48 m²
$148,847
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
apartment 1 + 1 33m2 on the 1 floor of a brick house + crypt house among greenery with excel…
$96,218
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Smecno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Smecno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
renovated apartment 2 + kk 55m2 The house is located in a quiet place on the outskirts of th…
$119,518
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Vrbicany, Czechia
House
Vrbicany, Czechia
Area 110 m²
The house of 110 m ² and the site of 273 m ² near the village of Slana (17 km from Prague) 4…
$206,509
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Stradonice, Czechia
Apartment
Stradonice, Czechia
Area 185 m²
family house with a large garden in the village of Stradonice in the Kladno area. There is a…
$262,547
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Kamenne Zehrovice, Czechia
Apartment
Kamenne Zehrovice, Czechia
Area 115 m²
house 115m2 with a section of 231m2 in the center of the village of Kamennaya Zehrovice in t…
$157,613
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
We exclusively offer for sale a 2+kk apartment with a total area of ​​39.2 m2 (apartment - 3…
$118,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Sale of the Apartment of 1+kk 39 m ² in the downtown of Kladno and is on the 3rd floor of th…
$131,550
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
The Apartment of 1+1 32 m ² in the city of Kladno and applies the cellar and the parking nea…
$82,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Kladno, Czechia
Apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Area 103 m²
Family house with great city views There is a garage and a workshop
$317,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
The Apartment of 2+kk 42 m ² in the city of Kladno. Good traffic intersection. Shops and res…
$116,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
The Apartment of 1+1 28 m ² in the city of Kladno The Apartment after repair. 1st floor. The…
$93,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
The Apartment and by planning 2+1 and with a total area of 59 sq.m is Fored Sale. The Apartm…
$137,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Sale of the Apartment of 1+kk 32 m ² in the city of Kladno and Krocheglava and in the panel …
$118,837
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Stradonice, Czechia
Apartment
Stradonice, Czechia
Area 85 m²
For sale House 85 m ² with a plot of 212 m ², near the city of Kladno 3 rooms plus kitchen. …
$118,285
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
$116,951
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Bustehrad, Czechia
Apartment
Bustehrad, Czechia
Area 158 m²
townhouse 5 + kk, 158 m2, terrace with gazebo and beautiful garden Heated floors The townhou…
$374,369
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Apartment 1 + kk 36m2, on the 11th floor of the panel house (with elevator), with terrace 30…
$107,825
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
apartment 3 + kk 77m2 on the 8th floor of the panel house + balcony + crypt apartment after …
$255,617
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština

Property types in okres Kladno

apartments

Properties features in okres Kladno, Czechia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go