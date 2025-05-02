Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okres Teplice, Czechia

Teplice
17
17 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
For sale apartment 3 + 1,109 m ² in the center of Teplice 1st floor of brick house Apartment…
$165,819
2 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Sale of the Apartment of 2+1 70 sq.m in the city of Teplitse. The Apartment after repair and…
$104,466
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
Sale of the spacious Apartment 3+ kk 83 sq.m. The Apartment is directly in the downtown Toep…
$103,913
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale two-storey apartment 3 + kk 95 m ² in the wide center of Teplice 4th floor of brick…
$165,267
House in Teplice, Czechia
House
Teplice, Czechia
Area 1 100 m²
Exciting Investment Opportunity: Historical Building Reconstruction in the Heart of Teplice …
$413,120
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 166 m²
Sale of the Apartment 3+ kk 166 Sq.m in the city of Teplitse. The Apartment is on the 5th fl…
$96,728
4 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
4 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
For sale two-storey apartment 4 + 1 90 m ² in the center of Teplice Two bedrooms are on the …
$154,212
1 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
apartment 1 + 1 40m2 with balcony on the 3 floor of a brick house located in a quiet locatio…
$80,699
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
For sale apartment 3 + 1. 69 m ² in the wide center of Teplice 2nd floor of brick house Apar…
$136,525
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
The Apartment 3 + 1 and of 92 sq.m. is Fored Sale. To the greenhouse. The Apartment is locat…
$93,412
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
We offer for sale an apartment of 3 + 1 in private ownership with a balcony with a total are…
$170,794
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
3 apartment + 1 76m2 on the 3 floor of the brick house + basement and attic There is also a …
$71,855
2 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Sale of the Apartment of 2+1 67 sq.m in the city of Teplitse. the Apartment after repair and…
$115,521
2 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
2 apartment + 1 87m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house downtown fresh repair
$154,765
2 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
apartment 2 + 1 47m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house with a balcony in the resort area Heati…
$98,939
1 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
apartment 1 + kk 32m2 with garage on the second floor of a new brick three-storey house in t…
$86,226
2 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
apartment 2 + 1 62m2 in a brick house on the 3 floor House 2007 built, apartment after compl…
$105,572
