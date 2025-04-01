Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okres Nymburk, Czech Republic

Milovice
6
Nymburk
3
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
apartment 2 + kk 56m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house with a balcony (1.5m2) + basement ro…
$161,142
3 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
apartment 3 + kk 62m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Apartment after complete renovation …
$137,673
3 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
two-level apartment 3 + kk 78m2 + 2 m2 crypt. on the 1st floor of a brick house, in the vill…
$196,985
2 bedroom apartment in Nymburk, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Nymburk, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
apartment 2 + 1 50m2 on the 9 floor of the panel house + basement room The bus stop is only …
$121,601
Apartment in Hradistko, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hradistko, Czech Republic
Area 221 m²
We offer for sale a hotel facility & # 8212; a newly built recreation center (construction c…
$701,969
1 bedroom apartment in Nymburk, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Nymburk, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
$121,629
2 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
apartment 2 + kk 43m2 on the 5th floor of the panel house + 2m2 basement The house is locate…
$128,361
Apartment in Hradistko, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hradistko, Czech Republic
Area 156 m²
a family house measuring 4 + 1, which stands on a forest plot of 4,418 m2 in the village of …
$713,023
2 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
apartment 2 + kk 61m2 on 1 floor brick house The advantage of the house is its location in t…
$147,452
2 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
For sale apartment 2 + kk 43 m ² in the suburbs of Prague & # 8212; To Milovitsa 2nd floor o…
$132,103
1 bedroom apartment in Nymburk, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Nymburk, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
1+kk apartment with a total area of ​​26.97 m2, which is located on the 1st floor of a brick…
$105,128
