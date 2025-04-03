Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Milovice, Czech Republic

apartments
6
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
apartment 2 + kk 43m2 on the 5th floor of the panel house + 2m2 basement The house is locate…
$128,361
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
apartment 2 + kk 56m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house with a balcony (1.5m2) + basement ro…
$161,142
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
apartment 3 + kk 62m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Apartment after complete renovation …
$137,673
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
two-level apartment 3 + kk 78m2 + 2 m2 crypt. on the 1st floor of a brick house, in the vill…
$196,985
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
apartment 2 + kk 61m2 on 1 floor brick house The advantage of the house is its location in t…
$147,452
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
For sale apartment 2 + kk 43 m ² in the suburbs of Prague & # 8212; To Milovitsa 2nd floor o…
$132,103
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
