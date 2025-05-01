Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. okres Praha vychod
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in okres Praha vychod, Czechia

apartments
22
houses
5
27 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Slustice, Czechia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Slustice, Czechia
Bedrooms 6
Area 340 m²
A detached family house with a 7+kk layout is located in Sluštice, on the south-eastern bord…
$737,574
Leave a request
House in Zvanovice, Czechia
House
Zvanovice, Czechia
Area 129 m²
We offer the four-roomed one-storey house with the site of 599 sq.m for sale in 35 km from Prague.
$395,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Zlata, Czechia
Apartment
Zlata, Czechia
Area 160 m²
An exclusive offer of an energy-efficient house with a garage, a swimming pool and a covered…
$680,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Sestajovice, Czechia
Apartment
Sestajovice, Czechia
Area 148 m²
sale of a family house 5+kk, 148m2 + double garage The house is located on a plot of land of…
$700,418
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Babice, Czechia
Apartment
Babice, Czechia
Area 84 m²
84m2 home for year-round stay and rest. The whole building is insulated. with a beautiful ga…
$278,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Velke Popovice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Velke Popovice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Sale of the Apartment 3+1 after complete reconstruction and of 70 m ². The Apartment is loca…
$181,849
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Nehvizdy, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Nehvizdy, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
The Apartment of 1+1 50 m ² in the project of a new building The basement belongs to the Apa…
$174,110
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Zvanovice, Czechia
House
Zvanovice, Czechia
Area 129 m²
We offer the four-roomed one-storey house with the site of 599 sq.m for sale in 35 km from Prague.
$395,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Nupaky, Czechia
Apartment
Nupaky, Czechia
Area 146 m²
Brick house 146m2 with garden, + there is a separate garage which is about 100 metres from t…
$392,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Mukarov, Czechia
Apartment
Mukarov, Czechia
Area 1 222 m²
For sale stylish guesthouse focused on sports and recreation, with a plot of 3588 m2, Prague…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Lazne Tousen, Czechia
Apartment
Lazne Tousen, Czechia
Area 74 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a partially equipped cooperative apartment 3+kk (1st f…
$196,473
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Polerady, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Polerady, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
apartment 3 + kk 71m2 with access to the garden The ground floor apartment has a corridor, a…
$387,125
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Radejovice, Czechia
Apartment
Radejovice, Czechia
Area 150 m²
We offer for sale a very beautiful newly built family house of 150 m2 in Radějovice in the e…
$820,784
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Lounovice, Czechia
Apartment
Lounovice, Czechia
Area 93 m²
For sale family home near Prague in the village of Louοovice. House 3 + kk in front of the h…
$219,732
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Mnichovice, Czechia
Apartment
Mnichovice, Czechia
Area 85 m²
completely renovated brick house 85m2 with a plot of 315m2, layout 3 + 1, there is a garage …
$290,184
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Babice, Czechia
Apartment
Babice, Czechia
Area 84 m²
light house 84m2 with plot 581m2 with beautiful garden and stream, with parking space On the…
$291,204
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Lounovice, Czechia
House
Lounovice, Czechia
Area 120 m²
The one-storey house in style of a bungalow of 120 sq.m and uchastoky of 1.120 sq.m. In home…
$422,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Sudovo Hlavno, Czechia
Apartment
Sudovo Hlavno, Czechia
Area 111 m²
brick family house in the village of Sudovo Glavno, with good access to Prague. A country-st…
$263,058
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Nehvizdy, Czechia
Apartment
Nehvizdy, Czechia
Area 96 m²
House 4 + 1 96m2 with a plot of 275 m2 & # 8212; ready to move in! 2 bathrooms, parking spac…
$443,503
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Nehvizdy, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Nehvizdy, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
We offer for sale the Apartment on the first floor of a townhouse. The Apartment of 2+1 60 m…
$221,050
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Nupaky, Czechia
Apartment
Nupaky, Czechia
Area 115 m²
Sale of townhouse with layout 4 + kk area 115 m2 and garden 75 m2 in village Nupaki parking …
$409,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Klicany, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Klicany, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
The Apartment is in the new brick building with thermal insulation. Heating — gas central co…
$168,030
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Bast, Czechia
House
Bast, Czechia
Area 120 m²
A townhouse in 15 minutes drive by car from Prague. Site of 221 sq.m and area of the house —…
$337,166
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Kostelec nad Cernymi lesy, Czechia
Apartment
Kostelec nad Cernymi lesy, Czechia
Area 94 m²
family house with a layout of 3 + kk 94 m2 + attic 30 m2 (prepared for conversion into anoth…
$201,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Nehvizdy, Czechia
Apartment
Nehvizdy, Czechia
Area 930 m²
We offer for sale a place technically equipped for the production or storage of products in …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Ricany, Czechia
Apartment
Ricany, Czechia
Area 120 m²
separate family house 120m2 with layout 4 + 1, with spacious garden, conveniently located in…
$469,099
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Drisy, Czechia
Apartment
Drisy, Czechia
Area 97 m²
The house is brick 97m2, partially basement. The layout of the house is 3 + kk. Part of the …
$185,037
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština

Properties features in okres Praha vychod, Czechia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go