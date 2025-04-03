Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Mlada Boleslav
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic

apartments
4
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
2+kk with a loggia of 41 m2 in Mlada Boleslav - Josefuv Dul. The apartment on the 5th floor …
$95,534
2 bedroom apartment in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 68m2 on the 6th floor of the panel house Fresh repair, availability…
$143,157
2 bedroom apartment in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment 2 + 1 53m2 in the center of Mlada Bolesław. 3rd floor brick house House a…
$127,128
2 bedroom apartment in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 44m2 in a brick house on the 3rd floor Quiet, cosy neighborhood. Sh…
$135,887
