Residential properties for sale in Cheb District, Czechia

Marianske Lazne
3 bedroom apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
3+kk 67m2 with a balcony facing southwest and a cellar on Zizkova Street - Marianske Lazne. …
$134,387
3 bedroom apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Sale of an apartment of 65 m2, which is located in a sought-after part of the city of Marian…
$182,146
Apartment in Cheb, Czechia
Apartment
Cheb, Czechia
Area 885 m²
The building is located in Heba, on Graza Street, and was originally used as a service car s…
$641,168
Apartment in Cheb, Czechia
Apartment
Cheb, Czechia
Area 1 126 m²
A warehouse with a total area of ​ ​ 1126 m2 in an excellent strategic place near the Heb in…
$563,616
Apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Area 500 m²
Hotel 3 * 500 m ² in the centre of Marianske Lazne 27 beds. 11 double rooms, 1 single + apar…
$928,589
1 bedroom apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
The Apartment with a total area of 39 sq.m and by planning 1+1 and to the address Hlavní tří…
$60,248
2 bedroom apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Sale of a 2+1 apartment on the Main Street in the center of Marianske Lazne with a total are…
$123,011
2 bedroom apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Sale of a 2+kk apartment in the spa center of Marianske Lazne on Mladejovskogo Street, locat…
$138,215
