Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. Kladno
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kladno, Czechia

apartments
31
31 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
after a complete renovation in 2015, it is located on the 1st floor above ground of an apart…
$108,871
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Apartment layout 2 + 1 (49m2) + loggia (4m2) + cellar. The apartment is located on the 2nd f…
$170,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
2 + 1 and an area of 50 m2 in Kladno - Kroceglavy, on Prague street. The apartment is locate…
$127,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
apartment 2 + kk 59m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Plastic windows with blinds. residen…
$198,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
The Apartment of 1+1 28 m ² in the city of Kladno The Apartment after repair. 1st floor. The…
$93,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
apartment 3 + kk 77m2 on the 8th floor of the panel house + balcony + crypt apartment after …
$255,617
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
$116,951
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
The Apartment of 2+kk 49 m ² in the city of Kladno The 1st floor of new building (it is nece…
$132,613
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Apartment 2+1 with a terrace is located in a residential complex on the second floor of a ho…
$108,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
The Apartment and by planning 2+1 in the brick house and with a total area of 50 sq.m is For…
$136,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
The Apartment of 1+1 32 m ² in the city of Kladno and applies the cellar and the parking nea…
$82,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 48 m²
$148,847
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
The Apartment and by planning 3+1 in the brick house and after reconstruction and with a tot…
$142,605
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
$148,422
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
apartment 2 + 1 52m2 on the 3 floor of a brick house + basement Apartment after partial reco…
$152,851
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
The Apartment of 1+kk 34 m ² in the city of Kladno and of Krocheglava is Fored Sale. Is on 1…
$122,111
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
apartment 1 + 1 32m2 on the 1st floor of a brick house The house stands in a quiet area with…
$90,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
We offer for sale apartment 2 + 1 with pantry and balcony on the 4th floor of the panel hous…
$175,769
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Sale of the Apartment of 1+kk 39 m ² in the downtown of Kladno and is on the 3rd floor of th…
$131,550
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
apartment 1 + 1 33m2 on the 1 floor of a brick house + crypt house among greenery with excel…
$96,218
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
We offer for sale apartment 1 + 1 after a complete reconstruction of 30 m2 in a quiet part o…
$146,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
We exclusively offer for sale a 2+kk apartment with a total area of ​​39.2 m2 (apartment - 3…
$118,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Sale of the Apartment of 1+kk 32 m ² in the city of Kladno and Krocheglava and in the panel …
$118,837
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
The Apartment and by planning 2+1 and with a total area of 59 sq.m is Fored Sale. The Apartm…
$137,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
apartment 2 + 1 53m2 + balcony 7m2, + cellar, on the 3 floor of the panel house The whole ap…
$153,659
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
The Apartment of 2+kk 42 m ² in the city of Kladno. Good traffic intersection. Shops and res…
$116,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Newly renovated apartment, available 2+kk, consists of a spacious living room with kitchen, …
$108,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Kladno, Czechia
Apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Area 103 m²
Family house with great city views There is a garage and a workshop
$317,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
apartment 1 + 1 28m2 on the 3rd floor of a brick house House insulated, plastic windows, apa…
$125,257
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Apartment 1 + kk 36m2, on the 11th floor of the panel house (with elevator), with terrace 30…
$107,825
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go