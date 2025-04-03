Show property on map Show properties list
2 bedroom apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
apartment 2 + 1 with large loggia, after reconstruction, 50m2 on the 8 floor sunny apartment…
$170,241
2 bedroom apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment 2 + 1 with a smaller balcony (0.8 m2), which is located in a quiet part o…
$159,399
2 bedroom apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + kk 54m2 on the second floor of a brick house, where a total of 4 residential u…
$153,702
