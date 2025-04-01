Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okres Beroun, Czech Republic

Beroun
3
10 properties total found
Apartment in Hyskov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hyskov, Czech Republic
Area 105 m²
The sale of a separate house 4 + kk with a total area of 105 square meters, is located on a …
$401,325
2 bedroom apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment 2 + 1 with a smaller balcony (0.8 m2), which is located in a quiet part o…
$159,399
2 bedroom apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + kk 54m2 on the second floor of a brick house, where a total of 4 residential u…
$153,702
Apartment in Suchomasty, Czech Republic
Apartment
Suchomasty, Czech Republic
Area 86 m²
The house is completely renovated and connected to all communications. The attic is very spa…
$187,886
2 bedroom apartment in Horovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Horovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Apartment 2 + kk 45m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house At the same time as the apartment, a…
$108,165
Apartment in Karlstejn, Czech Republic
Apartment
Karlstejn, Czech Republic
Area 135 m²
House 3 + kk after complete reconstruction in 2012, area of 135m2, on a plot of 309m2 From t…
$339,249
2 bedroom apartment in Komarov, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Komarov, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
The sale includes a locked garage, which is privately owned, with an area of 16.8 square met…
$122,409
Apartment in Bubovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Bubovice, Czech Republic
Area 90 m²
Family house 4 + kk (age 10 years) Bubovice & # 8212; 4.5 km from exit 10 to D5 (15 km from …
$217,776
2 bedroom apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
apartment 2 + 1 with large loggia, after reconstruction, 50m2 on the 8 floor sunny apartment…
$170,241
2 bedroom apartment in Horovice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Horovice, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
apartment 2 + 1 40m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house after reconstruction near there is ev…
$148,004
Property types in okres Beroun

apartments

Properties features in okres Beroun, Czech Republic

Cheap
Luxury
