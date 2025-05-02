Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okres Benesov, Czechia

Vlasim
3
17 properties total found
Apartment in Chocerady, Czechia
Apartment
Chocerady, Czechia
Area 52 m²
Sale of brick fully furnished holiday home 2 + kk, in a beautiful and quiet place with beaut…
$158,846
2 bedroom apartment in Netvorice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Netvorice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
apartment 2 + kk 47m2 on the 3rd floor of a brick house + crypt The house was renovated (roo…
$117,179
3 bedroom apartment in Naceradec, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Naceradec, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
We offer you a pleasant renovated apartment with rooms 3+1 and a total area of 90 m2 with a …
$127,158
2 bedroom apartment in Domasin, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Domasin, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
apartment 2 + 1 55m2 on the 6 floor The apartment has undergone a complete and expensive rec…
$156,551
Apartment in Chocerady, Czechia
Apartment
Chocerady, Czechia
Area 130 m²
house 130m2 with a section of 938m2, in the village of Hoecerada & # 8212; Vlkovets, near Be…
$170,751
Apartment in Trhovy Stepanov, Czechia
Apartment
Trhovy Stepanov, Czechia
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a family house with a plot of 460 m2 in Trkhov Shtepanov, 10 km from Vlash…
$136,057
Apartment in Chocerady, Czechia
Apartment
Chocerady, Czechia
Area 1 247 m²
Hotel Samechov & # 8212; offers 55 beds in 23 rooms. The usable area of ownership is 1247 m2…
$1,44M
Apartment in Ostredek, Czechia
Apartment
Ostredek, Czechia
Area 100 m²
There are 2 objects in the areas. Front & # 8212; original residential building, in the rear…
$160,292
Apartment in Benesov, Czechia
Apartment
Benesov, Czechia
Area 130 m²
The house is located in the center of Beneshov, a few minutes from the fabulous Konopishte. …
$455,451
Apartment in Divisov, Czechia
Apartment
Divisov, Czechia
Area 90 m²
We offer for sale a family house with a swimming pool in a secluded place near Divishov. The…
$207,232
2 bedroom apartment in Domasin, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Domasin, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
2 apartment + 1 60m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house The apartment was renovated a few years…
$121,601
Apartment in Jankov, Czechia
Apartment
Jankov, Czechia
Area 110 m²
House 4 + 1, 110m2 You can get here from the southern region of Prague in 50 minutes. The vi…
$178,660
Apartment in Rehenice, Czechia
Apartment
Rehenice, Czechia
Area 103 m²
Fully furnished house 103m2 on a plot 998m2 in Babicič- 20 minutes drive from Prague. Heatin…
$361,529
2 bedroom apartment in Domasin, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Domasin, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
apartment 2 + 1 55m2 on the 11th floor of the panel house + loggia 5 m². House after reconst…
$146,474
House in Zvestov, Czechia
House
Zvestov, Czechia
Area 360 m²
The house of 360 m ² and the site of 1,182 m ² near the city of Beneshov (30 km from Prague)…
$215,012
Apartment in okres Benesov, Czechia
Apartment
okres Benesov, Czechia
Area 85 m²
The first floor of the house after a complete reconstruction in 2019, including new wiring a…
$121,048
Apartment in Lsteni, Czechia
Apartment
Lsteni, Czechia
Area 1 000 m²
Pension suitable for individual tourism, corporate events and weddings. The 1939 building ri…
$895,425
Property types in okres Benesov

apartments

Properties features in okres Benesov, Czechia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
