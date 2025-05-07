Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. Liberec
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Liberec, Czechia

apartments
12
12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
We offer a completely renovated apartment 2 + kk 60m2 on the 3rd floor, in the center of Lib…
$164,756
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
We offer for sale a very good apartment 2 + kk (originally 3 + kk) with a balcony in the ver…
$220,880
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a sunny apartment 3 + 1 74m2 with excellent views of the surroundings. Apa…
$182,189
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Sale of a fully equipped apartment of 1 + kk 28 m2 after reconstruction on the 3rd floor of …
$142,902
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + kk 54m2 on the 2nd floor of the panel house House and apartment after complete…
$128,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Apartment 2 + 1 46m2 with loggia square on Voiteska.The apartment is refurbished in a comple…
$148,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For fans we suggest to live in the historical place with comfort and to acquisition the orig…
$211,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
apartment 3 + 1 and an area of ​ ​ 81.1 m2 on the 2nd floor of the panel house, with its own…
$215,778
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
We offer a 2 + kk apartment with a dressing room located on the third floor of a brick histo…
$176,449
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
3 apartment + 1 72m2 on the 5 floor with loggia and greenery views The house was recently re…
$187,886
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 36 m²
We offer for sale an apartment of 2 + kk with an area of 36 m2, which has just undergone an …
$138,183
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
apartment 2 + kk 38m2 in a panel house on the 3rd floor. with balcony, Liberec & # 8212; Bro…
$122,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština

Properties features in Liberec, Czechia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go