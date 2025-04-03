Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. okres Usti nad Orlici
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in okres Usti nad Orlici, Czech Republic

apartments
3
3 properties total found
Apartment in Hrusova, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hrusova, Czech Republic
Area 124 m²
We sell a modern, newly built family house 5 + kk in a quiet part of the village of Grushova…
$326,792
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in ceska Trebova, Czech Republic
Apartment
ceska Trebova, Czech Republic
Area 150 m²
House 150m2 4 + 1 (brick) with plot 566m2 + garage 19m2 + terrace 36m2 Heating: gas boiler p…
$156,551
Apartment in Rybnik, Czech Republic
Apartment
Rybnik, Czech Republic
Area 208 m²
Sale of a separate two-story house in Rybnik near Chesky Trebov 1/In a spacious garden of mo…
$250,515
Properties features in okres Usti nad Orlici, Czech Republic

Cheap
Luxury
