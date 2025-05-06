Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Most, Czechia

apartments
39
39 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
apartment 2 + 1 51m2 on the 6th floor of a brick house with an elevator city center, demande…
$98,386
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
apartment 3 + 1 55m2 on the 7th floor of the panel house Apartment after partial reconstruction
$63,522
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale an apartment, in which a complete, successful, expensive renovation was ma…
$66,535
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
We offer for sale a fully renovated apartment in private ownership. The apartment layout is …
$65,493
1 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
1+1 on the 2nd floor of a panel house on K.Kh.Borovsky Street. Total area 27 m². The apartme…
$33,980
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
apartment 3 + 1 63m2 on the 11th floor of the panel house The apartment has three French pla…
$60,630
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
apartment 3 + 1 60m2 on 3 panel house floor apartment after complete reconstruction
$69,644
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 56 m ² in the center of the city Bridge. 3rd floor brick house Apar…
$58,590
1 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
apartment 1+kk 29m2 furnished and after cosmetic repairs The apartment is located on the 6th…
$46,780
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
The apartment is located in a residential complex, in close proximity to the Benedict recrea…
$36,106
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
apartment 2 + 1 49m2 on 5 floor + loggia 5m2 with beautiful views parking in front of the ho…
$61,353
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
We offer for sale a 3+1 apartment unit with a balcony with a total area of ​​69 m2. The hous…
$82,701
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
apartment 3 + 1 76m2 on the 2 floor of a panel house after reconstruction A quiet and profit…
$56,931
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
We offer you 3+1 59m2 apartment in private ownership, located on the 3rd floor of an insulat…
$60,075
1 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
1+1, Yavorova street, 34.3 m2, private property. This is a renovated house next to the Kahan…
$37,956
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Exclusively for sale is apartment 3 + 1 in cooperative ownership. The apartment with a total…
$60,800
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Apartment 3 + 1 55m2 on the 7 floor of the panel house The apartment was completely reconstr…
$73,513
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
apartment 2 + 1 with a total area of ​ ​ 51 m2. The house has undergone a complete reconstru…
$60,800
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
apartment 3 + 1 62m2 with balcony, on the 8 floor of the panel house with elevator house aft…
$58,590
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
We offer for sale a 3+1 apartment with a total area of ​​68 m2. The house has undergone a co…
$57,408
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
We offer for sale a 3+1 apartment with a loggia in the city of Most. Apartment unit with an …
$60,011
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
We offer for sale a renovated apartment in personal ownership, size 3+1 with Loggia and air …
$78,803
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
apartment 2 + kk with a loggia 40m2 on 6 floor of a panel house quiet, green area parking in…
$58,037
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
3+1 with an area of 70 m2 in the center of the city Bridge. This modern and tastefully furni…
$69,745
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
apartment 2 + kk 40m2 with loggia on 6 panel house floor in private ownership quiet, green s…
$55,826
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
We exclusively offer for sale a 3+1 apartment, converted into a 4+1 apartment. The apartment…
$76,507
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
apartment 2 + kk 41m2 on the 5th floor of the panel house apartment after reconstruction, wi…
$55,783
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
We offer for sale a privately owned 2+kk apartment with an area of ​​42 m2, which is located…
$43,761
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
apartment 3 + 1 70m2 on the 4th floor of a panel house with an elevator decent, responsible …
$59,567
1 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
apartment 1 + 1 26m2, which is located in a quiet part of the city of Most, on the 6th floor…
$37,850
