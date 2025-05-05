Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. okres Melnik
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in okres Melnik, Czechia

Melnik
6
Neratovice
5
13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Neratovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Neratovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 + (3.3 m2 glazed balcony and 1.3 m2 cellar) on the 11 floor of the pane…
$163,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Melnik, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Melnik, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Apartment 3 + kk 58 m ² for sale in Melnik 6th floor of panel house Apartment and house afte…
$164,714
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kralupy nad Vltavou, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kralupy nad Vltavou, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Apartment 1 + 1 34m2 20km from Prague, panel house, 6th floor of 8, with furniture Great loc…
$107,783
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Melnik, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Melnik, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
The Apartment of 2+kk 74 m ² in the city of Melnik with the parking space The site of 42 sq.…
$126,575
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Cecelice, Czechia
Apartment
Cecelice, Czechia
Area 129 m²
House 129 m2, distance to the centre of Prague & # 8212; 30 km, 15 minutes by car. House aft…
$248,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Vehlovice, Czechia
Apartment
Vehlovice, Czechia
Area 57 m²
Family house with 2 + 1 layout the interior after reconstruction and you can live in it all …
$170,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Neratovice, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Neratovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Sale of an apartment 1 + kk in personal ownership, with an area of 30.40 m2, on the ground f…
$115,521
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Neratovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Neratovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Apartment 2 + 1 60m2 in brick house, on the 5 floor 25 km from Prague next to everything you…
$107,272
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Melnik, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Melnik, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
apartment 3 + kk 68m2 on the 3rd floor of the panel house panel house with a new facade with…
$243,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Melnik, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Melnik, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
The Apartment of 2+kk 56 m ² in the city of Melnik 1st floor of a new building of the 2015th…
$140,946
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Neratovice, Czechia
Apartment
Neratovice, Czechia
Area 154 m²
family home 154m2, plot 430m2 The proposed house is connected to water supply, sewerage, gas…
$310,465
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Melnik, Czechia
Apartment
Melnik, Czechia
Area 170 m²
large house 5 + 1/kk with spacious rooms in Melnik. rooms were overhauled The house also has…
$263,015
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Neratovice, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Neratovice, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
For sale apartment 1 + 1 34 m ² in the suburbs of Prague, Neratovice district 11th floor of …
$118,582
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština

Property types in okres Melnik

apartments

Properties features in okres Melnik, Czechia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go