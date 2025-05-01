Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Czechia

21 property total found
Plot of land in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Plot of land
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
The site of 486 m ² near Prague 9 and to Satalitsa for construction of the house. All networ…
$274,218
Plot of land in Zabori, Czechia
Plot of land
Zabori, Czechia
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a set of land for commercial constr…
Price on request
Plot of land in Usilne, Czechia
Plot of land
Usilne, Czechia
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a building land with an area of ​​6.439 m² in Úsilný i…
$433,362
Plot of land in Zdimerice, Czechia
Plot of land
Zdimerice, Czechia
Area 1 703 m²
Apartment 1 + 1 34 m² in the center of Most. 4th floor of the panel house. House and apartme…
$727,267
Plot of land in Sedlec, Czechia
Plot of land
Sedlec, Czechia
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the land with a total area of 1.318…
$90,874
Plot of land in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Plot of land
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Section of 436 m ² near Prague 9 — To Chakovitsa All communications are brought to section O…
$254,315
Plot of land in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Plot of land
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of shares of 1/6 of land in the cadastral territory of To…
$240,493
Plot of land in Chvalsiny, Czechia
Plot of land
Chvalsiny, Czechia
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a building plot of 800 m² in the wider center of Chval…
$109,140
Plot of land in Majdalena, Czechia
Plot of land
Majdalena, Czechia
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of an agricultural object in Majdalena…
$529,412
Plot of land in Pribraz, Czechia
Plot of land
Pribraz, Czechia
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a sunny building plot of 1.228 m ² …
$90,874
Plot of land in Hury, Czechia
Plot of land
Hury, Czechia
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a building plot designated according to the zoning pla…
$1,57M
Plot of land in Predotice, Czechia
Plot of land
Predotice, Czechia
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the building plot parc. no. 253 / 1…
$133,885
Plot of land in Drhovle, Czechia
Plot of land
Drhovle, Czechia
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of building land with a total area of …
$134,150
Plot of land in Olesnice, Czechia
Plot of land
Olesnice, Czechia
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of building land of 1.438 m ² + meadow…
$58,908
Plot of land in Husinec, Czechia
Plot of land
Husinec, Czechia
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of building land of 2.528 m ² on the o…
Price on request
Plot of land in Petruv Dvur, Czechia
Plot of land
Petruv Dvur, Czechia
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a garden of 404 m ² with a building…
$36,262
Plot of land in Tabor, Czechia
Plot of land
Tabor, Czechia
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of building land par. no. 5646 and 564…
Price on request
Plot of land in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Plot of land
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Site of 520 m ² — Prague 5 and Radotin Site 26 on 26 square meters Communications are brough…
$195,287
Plot of land in Lhenice, Czechia
Plot of land
Lhenice, Czechia
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the purchase of a building land with a total area of ​​9.859 m² in…
Price on request
Plot of land in Lhenice, Czechia
Plot of land
Lhenice, Czechia
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of building land of 648 m ² in the con…
Price on request
Plot of land in Ledenice, Czechia
Plot of land
Ledenice, Czechia
it provides the sale of flat building land (for housing) with a surface area of 1.710 m ² in…
$118,454
