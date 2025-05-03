Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Southeast, Czechia

Brno
76
okres Brno mesto
76
okres Brno venkov
13
okres Breclav
6
100 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
The Apartment of 1+kk 34 m ² in the downtown of Brno and of Mosquitoes and in silent arrange…
$110,546
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
1+1, total area 38m2 + storage The inner block has a courtyard with a garden, which is only …
$157,352
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
apartment 2 + kk 55m2 on the last 4th floor of a brick house house and apartment after recon…
$253,364
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
$139,361
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Apartment Address: Jedovnická and Brno — Lí š e ň Planning: 1+ kk Total area: 23 sq.m Floor:…
$73,513
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Apartment 1 kk with a total area of 26 m2 is located near the historical center of Brno. Mor…
$148,387
Apartment in Milesovice, Czechia
Apartment
Milesovice, Czechia
Area 280 m²
family townhouse 5 + 1, 280m2 . Gas boiler and water heating. Spacious cellar The built-up a…
$204,936
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Apartment with a balcony, basement and private parking space in front of the building. Unit …
$276,366
Apartment in Chudcice, Czechia
Apartment
Chudcice, Czechia
Area 163 m²
Sold detached house 4 + kk with terrace. The house stands on a beautiful plot of 1623 m2, fr…
$392,439
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Apartment Address: Jedovnická and Brno — Lí š e ň Planning: 1+ kk Total area: 21 sq.m Floor:…
$74,619
Apartment in Lipuvka, Czechia
Apartment
Lipuvka, Czechia
Area 250 m²
a two-storey family house 250m2 with access to its own land 2300m2 in the village of Lipovka…
$392,822
Apartment in Blazovice, Czechia
Apartment
Blazovice, Czechia
Area 250 m²
Two-storey house 4 + kk with two separate entrances, with fireplace brick family house on a …
$422,287
2 bedroom apartment in Chrlice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Chrlice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
apartment 2 + 1 47m2 on the 4th floor of the panel house House after repair, insulated there…
$257,360
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
The Apartment of 1+1 30 m ² in the city of Brno and is applied to the Apartment a crypt and …
$102,255
Apartment in Nebovidy, Czechia
Apartment
Nebovidy, Czechia
Area 111 m²
a two-story family house with a front desk and a terrace for relaxation in the suburban vill…
$306,851
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Apartment 2 + 1 56m2 on the 3 floor of the brick house, with balcony. + room The apartment h…
$255,617
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
a cozy modern apartment on Ceil street, available 1+1 in Brno - Zábrdovice The apartment is …
$120,353
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
apartment 1 + kk 23 m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house. High ceilings 3 m opposite the apa…
$114,968
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
We offer for sale a 1+1 apartment with a total area of ​​35 m2. All windows face southwest a…
$137,981
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Apartment of 1+kk 33 m ² — Brno 12th floor of the panel house The Apartment in good condition
$109,994
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Sale of 2 + kk of an apartment in private ownership in Brno & # 8212; Malomerice. The useful…
$221,093
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the second floor of a brick house in the heart of Brno Year of Recon…
$215,565
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
1+kk, area 33 m2, on Vystavni Street - Brno, near Mendlova Square. The apartment is after re…
$147,996
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
apartment 2 + 1 76m2 in brick house on the 3 floor + balcony 2m2 and basement room 10m2 + pa…
$214,162
3 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
apartment after repair 3 + 1 76m2 on the 6 floor of the panel house + balcony + basement The…
$266,969
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Sale of the Apartment of 1+1 33 m ² in the city of Brno. The house was updated and the cella…
$102,255
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Apartment 2 + kk 50m2 is located on the 2nd floor of a six-storey brick house with a new gla…
$259,231
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
We offer for sale an apartment on the south side with a total area of ​​28.3 m2. The apartme…
$148,847
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
we offer for sale a 1+kk apartment on Bozhetekhova street spacious balcony (5 m2) there is a…
$140,341
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Apartment of 1+kk 35 m ² — Brno 1st floor of the brick house the basement belongs to the Apartment
$116,074
