Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. okres Breclav
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in okres Breclav, Czech Republic

Hustopece
5
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Hustopece, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Hustopece, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
$276,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Hustopece, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Hustopece, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
$241,982
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Hustopece, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Hustopece, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
$208,386
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Hustopece, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Hustopece, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
$170,111
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Mikulov, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Mikulov, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
apartment 3 + 1 75m2 on the 3rd floor of the new building of 2007. there is a basement great…
$229,384
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Hustopece, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Hustopece, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
$210,937
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština

Property types in okres Breclav

apartments

Properties features in okres Breclav, Czech Republic

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes