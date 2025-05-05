Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Central Bohemia, Czechia

okres Kladno
44
Kladno
31
okres Praha vychod
27
okres Praha zapad
20
Show more
173 properties total found
Apartment in Osnice, Czechia
Apartment
Osnice, Czechia
Area 80 m²
Family house 4 bedrooms, 80m2, plot 204m2, in Jesenicih, Central gas heating. In front of th…
$421,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
$148,422
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Podlesin, Czechia
Apartment
Podlesin, Czechia
Area 157 m²
Fully remodeled original rectangular house with new extension. As part of the reconstruction…
$331,086
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Neratovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Neratovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 + (3.3 m2 glazed balcony and 1.3 m2 cellar) on the 11 floor of the pane…
$163,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Newly renovated apartment, available 2+kk, consists of a spacious living room with kitchen, …
$108,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Jarov, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Jarov, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
apartment 2 + 1 with large loggia, after reconstruction, 50m2 on the 8 floor sunny apartment…
$170,241
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Brezany II, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Brezany II, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Two-storeyed Apartment of 3+kk 56 m ² To the Apartment belongs parkomesto The closed complex
$154,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Lounovice, Czechia
House
Lounovice, Czechia
Area 120 m²
The one-storey house in style of a bungalow of 120 sq.m and uchastoky of 1.120 sq.m. In home…
$422,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Melnik, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Melnik, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Apartment 3 + kk 58 m ² for sale in Melnik 6th floor of panel house Apartment and house afte…
$164,714
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Komarov, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Komarov, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
The sale includes a locked garage, which is privately owned, with an area of 16.8 square met…
$122,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Sale of the Apartment of 1+kk 32 m ² in the city of Kladno and Krocheglava and in the panel …
$118,837
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
The Apartment of 2+kk 49 m ² in the city of Kladno The 1st floor of new building (it is nece…
$132,613
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Radlik, Czechia
Apartment
Radlik, Czechia
Area 123 m²
For sale family house 123 m2, on a plot of 979 m2, Jílove near Prague 4+kk, ideal for a fami…
$542,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Slany, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Slany, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Sale 2 + kk apartments with an area of 55 m2 with two balconies on the 3rd floor of a brick …
$145,156
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Ostredek, Czechia
Apartment
Ostredek, Czechia
Area 100 m²
There are 2 objects in the areas. Front & # 8212; original residential building, in the rear…
$160,292
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Villa 6 bedrooms in Slustice, Czechia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Slustice, Czechia
Bedrooms 6
Area 340 m²
A detached family house with a 7+kk layout is located in Sluštice, on the south-eastern bord…
$737,574
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Apartment 1 + kk 36m2, on the 11th floor of the panel house (with elevator), with terrace 30…
$107,825
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Kladno, Czechia
Apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Area 103 m²
Family house with great city views There is a garage and a workshop
$317,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Milovice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Milovice, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
two-level apartment 3 + kk 78m2 + 2 m2 crypt. on the 1st floor of a brick house, in the vill…
$196,985
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Nupaky, Czechia
Apartment
Nupaky, Czechia
Area 146 m²
Brick house 146m2 with garden, + there is a separate garage which is about 100 metres from t…
$392,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Sestajovice, Czechia
Apartment
Sestajovice, Czechia
Area 148 m²
sale of a family house 5+kk, 148m2 + double garage The house is located on a plot of land of…
$700,418
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Mukarov, Czechia
Apartment
Mukarov, Czechia
Area 1 222 m²
For sale stylish guesthouse focused on sports and recreation, with a plot of 3588 m2, Prague…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Apartment of 1kk 30 sq.m — was completely renovated, replacement of windows, new wiring, bat…
$102,553
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Horovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Horovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
apartment 2 + 1 40m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house after reconstruction near there is ev…
$148,004
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Radim, Czechia
Apartment
Radim, Czechia
Area 76 m²
house with layout 3 + 1 The entire building has undergone expensive repairs: insulation with…
$141,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Mlada Boleslav, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Mlada Boleslav, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 44m2 in a brick house on the 3rd floor Quiet, cosy neighborhood. Sh…
$135,887
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Zdimerice, Czechia
Apartment
Zdimerice, Czechia
Area 149 m²
For sale is a modern family house with a layout of 4+kk with a garden in the Central Bohemia…
$678,954
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Mlada Boleslav, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Mlada Boleslav, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 68m2 on the 6th floor of the panel house Fresh repair, availability…
$143,157
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Rokytovec, Czechia
Apartment
Rokytovec, Czechia
Area 130 m²
The house after partial reconstruction, connected to the water supply, electricity 220/380V,…
$165,819
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
The Apartment of 1+1 28 m ² in the city of Kladno The Apartment after repair. 1st floor. The…
$93,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština

Property types in Central Bohemia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Central Bohemia, Czechia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go